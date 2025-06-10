Listen Live
Donald Trump Stumbles On Air Force One Steps, Social Media Trolls Him With Old Man Jokes

Published on June 10, 2025

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

President Donald Trump’s having a pretty stressful week.

First, he had a very public spat with his former best friend, Elon Musk, on social media, and now he has fanned the flames of Los Angeles’ immigration policy protests by deploying the National Guard.

But if there’s one thing he despises above all, weakness is probably up there, and nearly falling in public falls under that umbrella.

It came after he faced a bunch of questions from the media about the Los Angeles uprising. He said that while there’s no need to invoke the Insurrection Act currently, there are “violent people,” and “We are not going to let them get away with it.”

He added, “We are not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden.”

Ironically, the comment was made moments before his near tumble, as former President Joe Biden’s steadiness on his feet was also a constant issue.

Trump was in Hagerstown, Maryland, boarding Air Force One heading to Camp David, and while climbing the steps, he tripped and caught himself before falling over. Seconds later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio tripped while going up the steps, too.

Biden’s mental acuity was questioned due to his balance issues, brain fog, and being the eldest president ever at 82, and Trump used it against him, even nicknaming him sleepy Joe.

“Could we take a vote, please? Who wants to call him crooked Joe? Who wants to call him sleepy Joe? That’s my problem, they work like the same,” Trump said at a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising event in April. “Joe had one ability that I didn’t have. He could sit down on a beach and he could fall asleep. Who the hell could do that? I could never fall asleep under these circumstances, I would be very conscious of my body.”

But now, the tables have turned, and 78-year-old Trump’s mentions have been flooded with old jokes. See the reactions below. 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

