Donald Trump Says He’ll “Take A Look” At Deporting Elon Musk, Social Media Roasts Failing Bromance

From pouring millions into his reelection campaign to falling out, the war between Donald Trump and Elon Musk continues to escalate.

Trump’s latest move against his former ally even aligns with his latest hysteria: immigration reform, so now the South African’s USA citizenship could be on the chopping block.

When reporters asked Trump if he’s got plans to deport Musk, he responded, “I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look.”

As the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Trump went on to threaten to withhold all the billions of dollars he receives in subsidies to help offset costs, such as electric car incentives and space exploration.

And what better way to cut more federal spending than using DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk once led, against him?

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” Trump continued. “You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

Catching wind of Trump’s interview, Musk responded on X, writing, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

Trump’s words are basically a rehash of what he posted on Truth Social Monday night, where Musk also rebuffed the idea of engaging.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote. “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

The rift stems from the Big Beautiful Bill that the president has attempted to garner support for, and Musk despises it because it will cause the national debt to skyrocket.

