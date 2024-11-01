Donald Trump Calls For Liz Cheney To Face Firing Squad
Donald Trump Calls For Liz Cheney To Face Gunfire, Former Congresswoman Calls Him Unstable
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Getty window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });
Trump on Liz Cheney: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.” pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Donald Trump Calls For Liz Cheney To Face Gunfire, Former Congresswoman Calls Him Unstable was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage