Donald Trump Fumes Over WSJ’s Bombshell Epstein Report, Threatens To Sue The Paper

Swollen legs are not the only thing Donald Trump has to worry about. A bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal alleging Trump sent a salacious birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein has Felon 47 fuming and the internet’s eyebrows raising collectively.

The Orange Menace is BIG MAD after the Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell report that a “bawdy” birthday letter with Trump’s name on it was part of a compilation of birthday greetings compiled by the disgraced financier’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the WSJ, the letter “contained several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.”

The report continues, “Inside the outline of the naked woman was a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person.”

The letter ends with Trump saying, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

As expected, Trump was fuming and is now resorting to one of his classic plays out of his playbook, threatening to sue the publication.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the paper and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, were “warned directly” that he would sue if they ran the story, calling it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

He continued, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

That’s like when R. Kelly said he didn’t know how to “hogtie” after one of his victims claimed the disgraced R&B singer hogtied her.

Donald Trump Ordered The Justice Department To Produce More Files From The Epstein Case

Regardless, with his latest effort in directing his ridiculously loyal Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce additional documents in hopes that it will settle his rabid MAGA base, who felt betrayed after Trump and his Justice Department claimed the Epstein Files were fake news made up by Barack Obama, Jim Comey, and Joe Biden.

That remains to be seen; you can see the reactions in the gallery below.

