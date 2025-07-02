Donald Trump Floats Possibly Deporting Elon Musk Following His Ongoing Criticism of The “Big, Beautiful Bill”

If you need any more proof that the MAGA bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is truly over, the traitor-in-chief’s latest comments are a great indication of just that.

When Elon Musk got onboard the MAGA train and fueled it with his unlimited amount of cash, we are sure he didn’t think his name would come up in discussions of possibly being deported.

Well, that’s what happened on Tuesday when Agent Orange floated the idea of deporting the South African-born billionaire, following Musk’s ongoing criticism of his disastrous tax spending bill, also known as the “big, beautiful bill.”

Even after walking back claims he made on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump was on Epstein’s list, and that he should be impeached, Musk continued to rail on the bill as Republicans continue to push it along, even threatening to put his money behind candidates to unseat the Republicans who voted for the bill.

Reporters asked Trump if he would consider deporting Musk, and he said, “I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look.”

Trump went as far as to suggest even using DOGE, the made-up government agency once led by Musk, to look into eliminating the government subsidies that Phony Stark’s companies benefit from.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” Trump said. “You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

Musk Is Itching To Respond, But Is Biting His Tongue For Now

Of course, Musk didn’t sit on his X fingers writing, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

The two weren’t done taking shots at each other on social media, with Trump taking things further on his lame platform, Truth Social.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump said. “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Meanwhile, Musk continues to threaten to start a third political party.

You can see what folks are saying about this latest development in the Trump/Musk saga in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Floats Possibly Deporting Elon Musk Following His Ongoing Criticism of The “Big, Beautiful Bill” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

