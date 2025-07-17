After initially claiming he would release the Epstein Files, Donald Trump is now praising his boot-licking Attorney General Pam Bondi for not releasing them and is now claiming former president Barack Obama created them.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Felon 47 was asked if he agreed with Lara Trump calling for “more transparency” from President Trump’s Justice Department.

“The attorney general has handled that very well,” Trump said. “And I think that when you look at it, you’ll understand that. I would like to see that also. But I think the attorney general, the credibility is very important. And you want credible evidence for something like that.”

Trump, who has been expressing his anger that his supporters are still fixated on the files associated with the alleged sex trafficker, Jeffrey r Epstein, was asked by another reporter if Pam Bondi advised him that his name was in the Epstein files.

He, of course, denied that to be the case, and even found a way to take a classic play out of his optical playbook, “blame Obama.”

“No, no,” Trump said. “She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama. They were made up by the Biden [administration].”

While Trump and his allies try to claim there is “nothing to see here” regarding the Epstein files, social media is still giving Trump and anyone else who claims they are a big nothingburger the ultimate side eye.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Continues To Play Dumb, Now Claims Barack Obama “Made Up” Epstein Files was originally published on hiphopwired.com

