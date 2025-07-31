Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers

Donald Trump wants his MAGA base and everyone to dismiss the Epstein files and his alleged involvement as a hoax, but he’s not helping his case by continuing to say damn near incriminating things.

Tuesday, on his way back from his taxpayer-funded trip to promote one of his trash golf courses, Donald Trump accused deceased disgraced financier and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein of “stealing” young women from his Mar-A-Lago spa.

One of those poached workers, Virginia Giuffre, who was the first Epstein accuser to come forward publicly, was also an underage Mar-A-Lago locker room attendant who claimed that she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell and told she could “train” as a massage therapist.

Felon 47 also strangely claimed that other female employees were “stolen” from his spa, speaking about them as if they were his property.

“Well, I don’t want to say, but everyone knows the people that were taken, and it was the concept of taking people that work, for me, is bad, but that story has been pretty well out there, and the answer is yes, they were in the spa,” Trump said while speaking with press aboaird Air Force One. “People that work in this five-star great spa, one of the best spas in the world, at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa hired by him.”

Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump’s Strange Comments

Trump’s latest comments, which surely have folks in his administration and his legal team wishing he would just stop talking, are sparking a wide range of reactions on social media.

“Trump was cool with the sex-trafficking. NOT cool with the employee-poaching. Got it!,” Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Law professor Jen Taub wrote on BlueSky, “Omg. Virginia was a minor recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to be raped and trafficked by Jeff Epstein to his rich friends, including Prince Andrew. To Donald Trump, she is a piece of property.”

We are here for Trump, continuing to keep people talking about Epstein and his alleged involvement.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Interesting 2. Oh 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8.