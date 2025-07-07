Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk A “Train Wreck” After He Announces A New Political Party, Social Media Reacts

President Trump’s outrageous spending continues to drive a wedge between him and Elon Musk.

So, just a day after Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill, Musk was so fed up that he announced he’s starting his own political party.

Called the America Party, Musk’s goal is to reduce spending and prioritize the well-being of American citizens.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote on X in June. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

He revisited the new venture Friday morning by asking the people themselves via an X Poll, if they’d side with the America party. Of the 1.2 people polled, more than 65% said they’d be willing to change their current political standings.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk continued before scheming on the Senate seats to get it done.”

Trump caught wind of Musk’s idea and was vehemently opposed to it, citing that it’s a third-party system that has never worked in the past.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” he wrote on Truth Social. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them.”

He continued, saying Musk’s new party would be just like the “radical left democrats” and just create more unneeded “DISRUPTION & CHAOS.”

On the contrary, he believes the republicans are superior, touting his big beautiful bill that only angers Musk because it removes the electric vehicle subsidies that helped sell more Teslas.

However, later in the lengthy post, Trump states that Musk has no right to be upset because he has always known the EV mandate would be eliminated.

“I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!” Trump wrote.

Musk had no interest in debating details and instead trolled Trump on X, writing, “What’s Truth Social?” and later adding, “Never heard of it.”

See social media’s reaction to the never-ending war of words between Trump and Musk below.

Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk A “Train Wreck” After He Announces A New Political Party, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

