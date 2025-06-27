Dillon Brooks Files For Restraining Order Against Ex After Threatening To Cut Off His Fingers, Social Media Ties It Back To Drake Lyrics

We’re only a few days into the offseason, and it’s already been pretty eventful for Dillon Brooks, who was not only traded to the Phoenix Suns but also faced some surprising legal action.

Brooks has now filed for a restraining order against Heather Andrews, the mother of his children, according to TMZ.

He claims that he started dating Andrews back in 2018 after meeting her in Las Vegas. The courtship moved fast, and within months, she was pregnant with their first child, which is when he says the harassment started. He even alleges that she’d send him “emotionally abusive” messages, only to send screenshots of his response to gossip blogs to paint him as the bad guy.

But he proceeded to ignore the red flags and had a second child with her, and she became “increasingly more aggressive and threatening.”

In the lawsuit, he includes alleged screenshots of the violent threats she sent him, including an attempt to end his NBA career.

“I’ll habe [sic] someone cut each one of your f-cking little fingers off one by one… So you can never play basketball LOL… And actually now I understand why people are racist.”

In her purported texts, she also threatened to hurt his mother, and while a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, she vandalized his home.

“You suck b-tch,” she wrote on his outdoor fireplace mantle alongside his No. 44 jersey number.

He added that she tried to further paint him as the aggressor by hacking into his account on the coparenting app Our Parenting Wizard and sending herself threatening messages.

This is only the most recent happenings in their relationship falling apart since last year, when she filed for a restraining order against him, alleging similar threatening and harassment tactics.

Somehow, within the serious allegations, Drake’s name has been invoked on social media. The Canadian rapper name-dropped Brooks, his countryman, on the 2023 song “Just Another Late Night,” even mentioning the finger-removing threat.

“Shawty rinsin’ Dillon Brooks, can’t believe this n-gga talkin’,” he raps and a few bars later says, “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes.”

Brooks nor Andrews has spoken publicly on the nasty legal battle or Drake’s alleged involvement. See how social media is reacting below.

