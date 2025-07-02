Diddy Acquitted On RICO & Sex Trafficking Charges, Found Guilty Of Transportation To Engage In Prostitution, Social Media Reacts

Diddy has been found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of sex trafficking, and guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison, but he has yet to be sentenced.

The verdict wraps up Diddy’s legal issues, which went public in 2023 when ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against him, accusing him of a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” during their relationship, which began in 2007 and ended in 2018. Parts of her claims were later proven when a video showed him dragging her down the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel before kicking her several times. He’d later say in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.”

A settlement was reached the next day, but it was enough for other alleged victims to come forward, accusing him of abusing his power within the music industry, and taking advantage of them. Many of the accusers —men and women, some underage— painted similar stories of being drugged via laced alcoholic beverages, over the course of about 20 years.

At one point, the Washington Post reported that the Hip-Hop mogul could face up to 120 allegations via lawsuits, represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. One even named Jay Z alongside Diddy, but the claim was later dropped because the alleged victim’s story had too many inconsistencies.

Combs’ homes in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami were searched in March 2024, and along with laptops and hard drives being seized, thousands of bottles of baby oil were found. It wouldn’t be until September 2024 that he’d be arrested at his New York City hotel on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He’d remained incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while being denied bail three times. Eventually, he began his trial in May, with New York federal judge Arun Subramanian presiding.

Once the trial began, stories of Diddy’s sexual life came out. Victims and sex workers testifying to his freak-off sex parties and how he’d pay prostitutes to have sex with Cassie while he’d watch and film it and have miniswimming pools filled with warm baby oil strewn around the room.

Kid Cudi would later testify about Diddy being so jealous of his short-lived relationship with Cassie that he tossed a Molotov cocktail inside his Porsche and broke into his home.

Cassie also testified as the prosecutions first witness and spoke on the sex parties and being raped by him and threatening to release their sex tapes.

Now that the trial has wrapped, see how social media is reacting to the verdict below.

Diddy Acquitted On RICO & Sex Trafficking Charges, Found Guilty Of Transportation To Engage In Prostitution, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

