‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actress Erica Ash Dead At 46

Erica Ash Passed Away

actresspassed away,confirmed on X, July 29. She was 46. Ash died after a long battle with cancer, the late star’s mother. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.”to report on Ash’s passing, earlier in the day, but fans grew skeptical when they took down their post. However,and TheNeighborhoodTalk then picked up the story, which was later confirmed to be true.BET has since reposted the Instagram post with the caption, “Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash, who has passed away at the age of 46,” the network wrote. “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.”Roland Martin tweeted,

According to Deadline, Erica Ash passed away from cancer but there were no further details. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts,” they reported.

Celebrities like Niecy Nash have begun to take to social media to express their condolences for the beautiful actress, whose untimely death is heartbreaking.Comedienne Loni Love also took to social media to confirm her friends’ passing and share a sweet message about the beloved personality. “I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing…. Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fansWe are saddened by this heartbreaking death and our prayers are with her friends, family, and fans. Keep scrolling for photos of Erica Ash through the years.