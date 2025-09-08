Despite Their Best Efforts To Avoid It, Donald Trump Still Was Greeted By Boos At The Men’s US Open Finals

Despite a herculean effort to protect Felon 47, aka Donald Trump’s fragile ego, the current occupant of the White House was still reminded that New York doesn’t like him.

Trump’s homecoming to Queens to attend the Men’s US Open Finals match between No. 1 Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) as guests of Swiss luxury watch maker Rolex didn’t quite go as he would have liked.

In an obvious move to soften the blow, Trump made an appearance from the suite to greet a half-filled Arthur Ashe Stadium, and was still met with a smattering of boos, with some applause.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trump’s unwanted presence at the professional tennis match was of course, a logistical nightmare for the folks at the US Open due to the added secuirty measures which kept fans, including some celebrities stuck outside of the venue, delaying the match, which also more than likely added to the reason he was met with boos, on top of being the worst president ever.

Once the match began, Trump was shown on the Jumbotron, being the only clown in the building saluting during the singing of the US national anthem, and the boos could be heard by viewers very clearly.

All of this happened despite a memo from the USTA (United States Tennis Association) requesting media partners not to broadcast or censor “disruptions or reactions” to Trump being in the building.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” the memo first reported on by the Bounces tennis blog read.

You know how disliked you have to be to get booed during the national anthem?

Donald Trump Just Doesn’t Get It. We Don’t Like Him

This is the latest sporting event where Trump attended and was booed. While the WWE is run by MAGA loyalists, fans of the professional wrestling organization let Orange Mussolini know how much they hate him when a video of WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H’s visit to the White House featuring Trump drew plenty of boos.

The moral of the story: Mr. President, go to where you are appreciated, UFC fights and NASCAR races.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Despite Their Best Efforts To Avoid It, Donald Trump Still Was Greeted By Boos At The Men’s US Open Finals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. See what happens Donald when you’re good person and well-liked? 2. Trump is going to sign an exectuive oder calling for the firing of Danny DeVito next 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.