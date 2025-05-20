Denzel Washington Snaps On Touchy Photogrpaher At Cannes
Denzel Washington Had To Check A Handsy Photographer During Cannes ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ World Premiere
Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Washington, along with Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Wendell Pierce, and more, went viral on social media. The incident occurred on the red carpet when a photographer grabbed Washington’s arm, trying to get his attention, while the 70-year-old actor was breaking bread with Lee. Washington, who is known to press people when he feels his space is being violated, turned to the photographer, telling him to stop. The photographer smiled and nodded in agreement, only to grab Washington again, leading to the actor warning him again to “stop.” According to People, an insider revealed that despite the tense moment on the red carpet, Washington didn’t let it ruin the moment and had. a “great evening.”Denzel Washington had to let one Cannes Film Festival photographer know he’s not the one or two. A video of Denzel Washington checking a photographer during the world premiere of Spike Lee’s newest film,
Social Media Got Denzel Washington’s BackBut that didn’t stop fans from chiming in and standing up for Uncle Denzel who channel his inner Alonzo Harris for hot minute to let that photographer know that he crossed the line. “See now if he had slapped him, the focus would be on him slapping him instead of the fact that the weirdo was antagonising him,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user on X wrote, “They instigate, provoke us into acting out of character, then smile in our faces immediately after. But if Denzel justifiably slapped the dogshit outta dude for deliberately provoking him, the media would be quick to call him all types of slick ass slurs and try to end his career.” Where’s the lie? We’re just glad that that overzealous photog didn’t ruin Denzel’s moment. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
