Delonte West Arrested Again After He Was Found Unconscious

Delonte West’s unfortunate fall from grace since leaving the NBA has taken another dark turn.

The former basketball player has been arrested again, but it’s still unknown whether he’ll be officially charged with anything.

The Fairfax County Police Department got a call on Nov. 3 alerting them of an unconscious male who wasn’t breathing. Officers headed to Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway and, alongside EMS, found him and determined his breathing was fine.

Police say they tried to take West to the hospital, but he refused to cooperate. But they were able to arrest him for his own safety because of how intoxicated he was.

TMZ reports that “West has since been bonded out, and it’s unclear if he will be facing any charges at this time.”

West’s latest run-in with police comes almost exactly a year to the day of when he was arrested for trespassing, also by the FCPD.

For that instance, authorities received a call that West was hanging out in an area in Huntington, Virginia, that he’d previously been banned from. Cops found out and put out a warrant for his arrest after the report was corroborated by surveillance footage. The following day, police found West wandering around near the Huntington Metro. He was arrested on a $1,000 bond, but was released after being charged with a misdemeanor.

West’s been battling mental health and drug issues for the past few years, and it’s been well documented in candid social media shots, with many within the NBA community attempting to help him.

That includes former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who saw photos of West panhandling and helped him enter a treatment center in 2020. The positive influence worked for a bit until he fell back into his old ways.

“It’s a struggle for him. Addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful,” Cuban said. “He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped. He’s got to want to help himself first. I’ve tried. I know it’s tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

As the 24th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, West played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Mavs during his nine-year career.

See the continued well wishes for West below.

Delonte West Arrested Again After He Was Found Unconscious was originally published on cassiuslife.com

