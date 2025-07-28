Deion Sanders Reveals He Beat Bladder Cancer & Soft Launches Relationship With Karrueche

University of Colorado men’s football coach Deion Sanders says he was diagnosed with “aggressive bladder” cancer earlier this year.

He announced the news this afternoon at a press conference in Colorado, flanked by Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and the University of Colorado’s athletic trainer, Lauren Askevold. He said that he’s been declared cancer-free after having his bladder removed and urged men to get evaluated for health issues.

“I never once in this whole journey said ‘God, why me,’ Sanders, 57, said. “[Because then] I’d have to ask, why did you sit me up here in front of these wonderful people. Why did you give me the position as the head coach of this prestigious university? Why did you allow me to father five wonderful kids and have these relationships with these wonderful kids? Why me, Lord? Why do I have some of the things that I have? I said Lord, whatever it is that you’re doing, let me know what it is, so I can expedite the process, because I know you’ve got me.”

Askevold sad the cancer was discovered after routine vascular tests led to the discovery that Sanders had a malignant tumor on his bladder and he had surgery to remove it. Sanders said he knew that the surgery, his fourteenth, was coming during his oldest son Shedeur’s draft night debacle, when he slid from a potential first-round pick to the fourth round.

“There was some scenes you saw, all the bull junk that transpired on draft day,” Sanders said. “It wasn’t just that. It was just, I knew as well I had a surgery coming up. My sons, to this day, don’t know what transpired. I just told them it was something with my foot, because I wanted to give them the focus on making the team and not focused on dad.”

His oldest son Deion “Bucky” Sanders, Jr. who runs Well Off Media, a YouTube channel that chronicles the Sanders family, did know as he was by his side for the entire ordeal, along with Deion’s two daughters, Shelomi and Deiondra. It was Deion, Jr. who announced this summer that his father was dealing with a health issue that would be revealed at a later date.

Sanders had two toes amputated in 2022. In the summer of 2023, he had an additional surgery to treat chronic blood clots in his thigh and both legs.

Sanders was transparent about the lasting impact of his cancer battle. He said he can no longer pee like he used to and that he’s lost over 25 pounds.

“I depend on Depends if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4 to 5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

Sanders thanked the University of Colorado for allowing him the time to heal and keeping his diagnosis private. Sanders hadn’t been on campus since the school’s spring practice and missed other scheduled events. In May, he attended the Big 12 press conference, saying that he wouldn’t answer any questions about his health to retain focus on the team.

He says he wants to be transparent about his condition now to help others battling cancer. He said that everyone knows someone affected by what he called the “c” word, and that being upfront about it might help someone in his situation.

“It’s just totally different and I know there’s a lot of people out there going through what I am going through and dealing with what I am dealing with, and let’s stop being ashamed of it and let’s deal with it. And let’s deal with it head-on.”

Sanders says he will coach the Buffaloes this season. He said to expect a portable toilet on the sidelines during the Buffaloes’ football games so that he can continue to lead and do so without worry or shame.

He shared more of the journey of diagnosis in a video posted to his YouTube page called “For Your Glory (Part 1): Coach Prime Bladder Removal Surgery,” which also features an appearance from a teary-eyed Karrueche Tran, his rumored girlfriend.

“We are at the hospital because… he is having his bladder removed. And they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” Tran says as they sit in a hospital room. “This option was I guess the best because it fully removes the cancer to ensure that it doesn’t come back.”

Now in his third year coaching the team, Sanders is coming off a 9-4 season with an Alamo Bowl appearance. His star players, including Shadeur, the quarterback, along with two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, have moved on to the NFL with the Browns and Jags, respectively. His second-oldest son, Shilo, is with Tampa Bay. Hunter is expected to start, but Sheduer will compete for the starting job with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Julian Lewis, 17, a freshman from Georgia ranked #2 in the 2025 ESPN 300, and Texan Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty University, will compete for the starting QB role for the Buffs.

Watch the full press conference above and see how much support he’s getting from social media below.

Deion Sanders Reveals He Beat Bladder Cancer & Soft Launches Relationship With Karrueche was originally published on cassiuslife.com

