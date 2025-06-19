Dave Scott, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Choreographer, Dead At 52

Dave Scott, a well-known choreographer who worked on shows from So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing With The Stars, and Good Burger, as well as Step Up 2 and 3, has died. He was 52. The announcement was made via his Instagram profile.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness, and spirit,” the post reads.

Originally an athlete who earned a basketball scholarship to Weber State University in Oregon, Scott was a native of Compton, California, and a self-taught dancer. He ultimately earned an associate’s degree in business from the school but moved his career in another direction after Rob Base’s manager saw him in a nightclub and recruited him to replace a dancer on the road.

Scott gained popularity as a dancer and then as a sought-after choreographer working with artists including Ginuwine, Bow Wow, and Tyrese. In 2012, he assembled B2K and served as a co-creator and choreographer for Mindless Behavior, another teen R&B group.

Scott moved into crafting dance routines for several significant TV and film projects, including House Party 4 (2001), Coach Carter (2005), and You Got Served (2004). In 2007, he did Stomp the Yard, and in 2008, he did Step Up 2. He followed that up with choreography for the 2009 film Dance Flick. His TV credits include guest choreographer on The Wade Robson Project in 2003 and on Season 7 of Dancing with the Stars. He also worked on Season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance.

Producer Will Packer posted his condolences, crediting Scott with contributing to the success of Stomp the Yard.

“This man was the choreographer on the classic film Stomp the Yard. It was my first box office success largely because Dave not only gave us incredible performances but infused it with his infectious energy, enthusiasm, and authenticity. Beyond his incredible talent he was a kind, gracious, top-notch HUMAN. Rest in power, Dave 🙏🏾🕊️.”

Using the expertise he gained throughout his career, Scott became a dance instructor as well. He was the director of the Los Angeles Hip Hop Intensive, partnering with the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. He was faculty at several popular dance schools in New York and Los Angeles, including Millennium Dance Complex and Broadway Dance Center.

Members of the professional dance community, including Derek Hough, Maddie Ziegler, Mia Michaels and Sean Bankhead, all expressed their condolences on social media. So You Think You Can Dance alumnus Comfort Fedoke posted, “My heart is heavy… really heavy… but I’m beyond blessed to have gotten to know the man who was one of the people that first inspired me to dance.” No cause of death has been revealed. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to a planned memorial for Scott.

“Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father, and a dear friend,” their statement continued. “The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on.”

“We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished, and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten,” the caption continued. “Everyone is invited to share this post and let it reach everyone around the world. Show your love and support for this amazing individual and share the footprint he has left on this earth.”

