Dave Chappelle Upset With Katt Williams For Only Dissing Black Comedians, Social Media Roasts Him Instead

Dave Chappelle is more concerned with the folks he remained quiet about.

Chappelle took the stage at the comedian DeRay Davis’ MonDERAYS event at the Hollywood Improv on Jan. 19 and was disappointed with the comedic legends that Williams mentioned in the viral interview while not speaking on white comics.

“What part of the game is this? He ethered n-ggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” said Chappelle. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop. Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time.”

Chappelle took it further by putting on his best Williams voice and dissing a bunch of comedians, joking, “‘F-ck this one, and f-ck that one, and f-ck this one.’”

However, Chappelle’s biggest critique is that while Williams can rightfully find an issue with how he’s been treated and drama among his contemporaries, he finds it odd that Williams was never in the wrong when recounting his tales.

“I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?” Chappelle asks. “Katt was talking about sh-t that niggas did to other niggas, but not about anything that n-ggas did to him.”

Chappelle finishes his comedic rant by noting he has no ill will towards Williams but doesn’t understand his motive in publicly spilling all the industry drama.

“DeRay, tell me, what part of the game f-cks up another n-gga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n-gga?” Chappelle ponders before reminding him that “all of us are trying to be in a better situation.” Social media is not buying it, especially given the mixed review following Chappelle’s latest standup, The Dreamer, where he continues to crack jokes at the expense of the trans community. See the reactions below.

