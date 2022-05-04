HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Twitter SHOCKED by Dave Chappelle Being Attacked at His Own Show

Social media exploded overnight with posts from audience members of Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Show, which is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage at Netflix Show in Los Angeles [Video]

Different angles of videos captured Dave Chappelle being rushed by someone in the audience while onstage.

After the attacker attempted to run away, Dave’s security detail then surrounded and tackled the guy in the back corner of the stage. Once they got finished with him, he looked pretty bad with what seemed to be a broken arm.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Close