Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Shows Him Asking Young Boy “Suck My Tongue”

, Tibet’s spiritual leader, apologized Monday after a video of him kissing a child on the lips received backlash.

A video circulating online shows the 87-year-old leader who brings a young boy up to the platform where he was sitting. He gestured to his cheek, and the child kissed him before hugging him.

The Dalai Lama then asks that the boy kiss him on the lips while sticking out his tongue. You can hear in the video The Dalai Lama asks, “And suck my tongue”. The boy sticks out his tongue and leans in while the audience laughs.

The incident happened in February during a public gathering at the Tsuglakhang temple.

The Dalai Lama released a statement on his official website, where he apologized for the incident.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”