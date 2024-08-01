Listen Live
The Shocking Number of Starting QBs Who Have Won Super Bowls

Published on August 1, 2024
Super Bowl Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

The 2024 NFL season is getting ready to start and all of the preseason predictions for every team’s record and stats are going to be coming fast and furious over the next few weeks.  Who will win MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and many other lists will be released.  There will also be the inevitable predictions for who will go to and win the Super Bowl.  That’s where things get interesting.
The number of current starting quarterbacks that have actually won Super Bowls is wild.  Try to rack your brain and think of who the projected 32 starters across the league are and how many of them have actually hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.  One is obvious.  We’ll start there.  But this is the FULL list of the number of current starting quarterbacks have won Super Bowls.  

1. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes
Source: Getty

The one quarterback that should jump to the top of everyone’s mind is none other than Patrick Mahomes.  The Chiefs star has won three Super Bowls in his short career and will enter the 2024 season trying for a three-peat.  

2. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers
Source: Getty

The Jets QB was a member of the Green Bay Packers when he won his one and only Super Bowl back in the 2010-11 season.  Rodgers is hoping to get back to one with the Jets but at age 40, the clock is ticking.

3. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford
Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford took home his one and only Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Rams, his first season with the team after being traded to LA from the Detroit Lions.  

4. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson
Source: Getty

It’s been a tough go for Russell Wilson as of late but the current Steelers QB hoisted the Lombardi Trophy back in the 2013-14 season when he and the Seattle Seahawks absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos in one of the more lopsided Super Bowls.  After a disastrous stop in Denver, Wilson will try to find that championship pedigree with the Steelers in 2024.  

 

That’s the list!  Four QBs out of 32 have won Super Bowls!  I hope that number surprised you like it did with me.  Can someone new be added to the list after this season?

