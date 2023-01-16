Red Carpet Rundown: The Finest Looks From The Critics Choice Awards

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Award season is in full swing and the girls representing Black Hollywood, this go-round, are not playing. everyone has stepped up their style game in ways we didn’t know possible and we’re here for it.

This year, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Niecy Nash, and Janelle Monae are the names to follow as the beauties have been racking up statues since the Golden Globes. All of which is a clear indicator for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett, a front-runner in the Best Supporting Actress category, snagged the Critics Choice Award last night in a Christian Siriano gown that highlighted her toned decolletage. Janelle Monae stunned in a sheer Vera Wang look from their Spring 2023 collection. Quinta Brunson was a vision in Robert Wun.

While Black seemed to be the trend of the evening, Niecy Nash looked sublime in a standout sequin gown by Jason Wu. It was her night! The Dahmer actress won “best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television.”

“When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, ‘Stay in your comedy lane,’” she said during her acceptance speech. “Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. And I did what I normally do: I cry.” She continued to explain how she found an acting coach who was pivotal to transforming her skill.

“And I told my mother and I said, ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?’” she explained. “And she said, ‘Girl, I don’t.’” She continued, “She said, ‘But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.’ Thank you, momma. All you need is one!”

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Finest Looks From The Critics Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com