Crazy In Love! Queen Bey And JAY-Z Sizzle At OTR II

Posted June 7, 2018

Jay Z & Beyonce

The Carter’s are back!

Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the stage on Wednesday in Cardiff for their ORT II tour and from the looks of of it, it was glorious!

From showing personal videos of them renewing their wedding vows with Blue and the twins, to seeing Bey twerk on Jay to them performing nearly 40 of their biggest hits, it’s clear that the two are in love and in it for the long haul.

Take a look for yourself.

