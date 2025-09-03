Courtroom Cardi B Celebrates Her Win With More Music & Exclusive Merch [Fan Reactions]

Courtroom Cardi B is everyone’s favorite. The rapper celebrates a major legal victory after winning her civil assault trial against a former security guard. Cardi didn’t waste any time turning her courtroom win into a full-on cultural moment, using it as ammunition to rollout her upcoming album Am I The Drama? Check out some of our favorite fan courtroom reactions inside.

The trial had fans glued to updates online. It wrapped in less than an hour of deliberation. According to AP News, Cardi walked away from the courthouse unbothered and unshaken, telling folks she plans to fight back harder if anyone tries it again.

Of course, Cardi celebrated the only way she knows how: by feeding her fans. She took to social media to preview “Bodega Baddie”, a track already buzzing as the Bronx anthem we didn’t know we needed. Fans immediately lost it online, with one user writing: “Cardi cleared her case and cleared the timeline in the same breath. ICON.”

The rapper also dropped courtroom-inspired merch available now on her website, which includes limited edition CDs, vinyl, and collectibles. Only Cardi could flip a lawsuit into a marketing rollout.

If that wasn’t enough, Bardi Gang has even more to look forward to. Cardi confirmed with Billboard that she’s hitting the road in 2026, marking her first official tour since the pandemic.

Between the album, the merch, and the tour tease, Cardi is back after a seven year hiatus. No matter the time, she proves she is still at the center of culture and fans can’t get enough.

Cardi B turned a trial into a victory lap and a marketing masterclass. Case closed.

Check out our favorite Cardi courtroom moments below:

