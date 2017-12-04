CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

Actor #IdrisElba and his new #fiancee #SabrinaDhowre pose for photographers before the #Burberry Autumn/Winter 2018 fashion week #runway show in #London, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. 📸: Vianney Le Caer. #africacablenetwork fashion #fashionweek #londonfashionweek #lfw

A post shared by Africa Cable Network (@africacablenetwork) on Feb 19, 2018 at 4:52pm PST