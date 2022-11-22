Fans Raged At ComplexCon’s Concert Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Clipse & Nigo [Photos]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Complex gathered thousands of streetwear and music enthusiasts in Long Beach to celebrate another year of ComplexCon. The specially-curated two-day festival came equipped with an impressive concert lineup, featuring artists like Clipse and Lil Uzi Vert. Check out a concert recap inside.

ComplexCon is an expertly-curated festival of the future, bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable two days of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. Add your energy to ours and experience the future.

The festival is programmed to be unlike any other experience. There were conversations and panels featuring some of the most fascinating minds in pop culture like actor and director Michael B. Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors, who spoke about their upcoming film, Creed III. Fans enjoyed the huge marketplace and first-to-world exhibits and art installations by the world’s leading creative artists.

One of the best moments throughout the festival featured some of music’s best talents. The high-energy musical acts spanned throughout the two days and the final night featured a curated set by DJ and producer Nigo, who is best known for creating notable streetwear brand A Bathing Ape. In addition to his fun set, ComplexCon brought out artists Ski Mask The Slump God, Clipse, Kodak Black and Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out the full setlist:

Morë Tonight – NIGO Tokyo Drift – Teriyaki Boyz ZOCK-ON! Teriyaki Boyz ft. Pharrell & Busta Rhymes Catch Me Outside – Ski Mask The Slump God Faucet Failure – Ski Mask The Slump God OOGA BOOGA – Ski Mask The Slump God Take A Step Back – Ski Mask The Slump God Let The Smokers Shine the Coupes – Pusha T Brambleton – Pusha T Just So You Remember – Pusha T What Happened To That Boy – Clipse Mr. Me Too – Clipse Hot Damn – Clipse Grindin’ – Clipse Punch Bowl – Clipse Skrilla – Don and Kodak Black ZeZe – Kodak Black Hit Bout It – Lil Yachty ft Kodak Black Roll in Peace – Kodak Black 5KRT – Kodak Black I’m So Awesome – Kodak Black There He Go – Kodak Black No Flockin – Kodak Black Super Gremlin – Kodak Black Space Cadet – Lil Uzi XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

Check out photos from the unforgettable experience below:

Fans Raged At ComplexCon’s Concert Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Clipse & Nigo [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com