TRENDSETTIN’: 10 Of Our Favorite Photos Of Coi Leray To Celebrate Her 25th Birthday [Gallery]

Happy Birthday to the Trendsetter!

When you think about fresh faces in the music industry, one that quickly comes to mind is rapper and singer Coi Leray. The Boston, Massachusetts born and Hackensack, New Jersey raised artist has quickly become a fan favorite with her infectious tunes, bubbly personality and her overall positive outlook on life in general.

Coi’s father is rapper and media mogul Benzino, who inspired her to start making music. At 14, she began rapping and released her first songs via YouTube. Seven years later in 2018, her debut single ‘G.A.N.’ and her debut mixtape ‘Everythingcoz’ were released on Soundcloud. After signing a record deal with 1801 Records and Republic Records in 2019, her second mixtape, ‘EC2’ was released, followed by her debut extended play, ‘Now or Never’ in 2020.

The rising star got her first Billboard Hot 100 placing with the now platinum single ‘No More Parties‘ in 2021. Since then, she has made herself a frequently heard voice on radio airwaves and in people’s headphones. She has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Gunna, Pooh Shiesty, Wale, Kodak Black and Mustard amongst countless others. On April 8, 2022, Coi released her debut album ‘Trendsetter.’

Besides having great music, fans have also become enamored with Coi’s confidence. She has been vocal about how opposed she is to body shaming and that everyone should love theirs no matter what. She often mentions how much she feels that little booties matter too and she never misses a chance to show off hers. To celebrate her 25th birthday, here’s a gallery of some of our favorite photos of Big Purr!

