Tearful Coco Gauff Out At Paris 2024 Olympics Singles Competition After Argument With Umpire

Tearful Coco Gauff Out 2024 Olympics After Argument With Umpire
Coco Gauff‘s goal of winning a 2024 Olympic medal for Women’s tennis singles has officially been crushed. The 20-year-old phenom faced Croatia’s Donna Vekic and lost in three sets, 7-6 (7), 6-2, at Court Philippe Chatrier. Early in the third round, first set, it appeared she dug herself an easy path straight to the semifinals, but Vekic mounted a return. The umpire’s decision to call a ball out before she even got a chance to return it ultimately soured Gauff’s chances. When Gauff got the out call, instead of hitting it back over the net, she let the ball hit the net, causing the umpire to award Vekic the point and making the score 4-2. Gauff, obviously frustrated, got into a back-and-forth with the umpire.
“He called it out before I hit it, so I went up on the ball,” Gauff told the ump. This isn’t fair. He called it out before I hit the ball… If he called it out before I hit it, it affects the swing.” “I know I’m wrong, but I cannot change my decision after your appeal,” the umpire replies. “I feel like I’m getting cheated constantly in this game. This is the 3rd time this happened to me this year,” a tearful Gauff answers. After the game was over, Gauff told reporters that it had become a habit for her to defend herself. “There’s been multiple times this year where that’s happened to me — where I felt like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court,” Gauff told the media. Gauff’s right because she was in a similar situation at the French Open when Iga Swiatek’s ball was initially marked out, but the call was later reversed. The Grand Slam winner has since supported tennis’ use of video replay technology, which other sports do, to ensure fair plays. After winning the US Open, Gauff even said former First Lady Michelle Obama praised her for speaking up for herself. It’s not just Obama that’s a — social media’s up in arms over Gauff’s losing. See the reactions below remember you can still see Gauff in the doubles and mixed doubles competition.
