Proud Cincinnati native Gary Owen celebrates his 49th birthday today!

Keep scrolling to see some of his funniest comedy clips from his social media!

Owen was born and raised in Cincy and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1991. He joined the Navy after school, and one year was named Funniest Serviceman In America. After working as a comic after the Navy, he eventually landed on Comic View, and still holds the title of the only white person to ever host the infamous show!

Over the years Gary Owen has starred in several standup specials. He’s also been featured in countless films and shows, including Dady Day Care, Think Like a Man, House Of Pain, and Meet The Blacks.

Cincinnati’s Own Gary Owen Turns 49! Here Are His Funniest Clips! was originally published on rnbcincy.com