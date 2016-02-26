Singer, songwriter, actor and nephew of jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald- Christopher Williams decided to become a

singer after sitting with his aunt Ella, Frank Sinatra and Count Basie after a show at the Uris Theater in New York City. Raised in the Bronx, with talent in his genes and the desire to be a great recording artist, Christopher has re-emerged on the music scene after a 15 year hiatus with his new hit single “Too Late”. His signature baritone sound, thought-provoking lyrics and powerhouse live presence have the insightful artist feeling like he’s truly arrived with the upcoming release of his solo album, “Simply Christopher”. Relocating back to California to finish making this pivotal album, he credits the connective creative energy of Hakeem Sawyer and a close working relationship with the album’s producer, G Flowers with instilling the necessary focus to turn lifes experiences into a music language that resonates with his fans and listeners. Christopher’s baritone powerhouse versatility shines through on his upcoming album with gems like “Victim” produced by the Internz (Rihanna & Chris Brown), empowering “I’m Coming” or the upbeat new single “Too Late,”produced by G Flowers and Avyon. Often compared to seminal male vocalists such as Teddy Pendergrass, Marvin Gaye and Luther Vandross, Christopher is proud of his new album and says that he is ready for his return to the music game, “…words can’t describe how excited I am for my fans to see what I have been working on…The time is now and I am ready to connect with them all as well as meet new ones along the way.”

MUSIC HISTORY:

Christopher Williams emerged during the late 1980s, as a recording artist for Geffen Records. He released his debut album, entitled “Adventures in Paradise” in 1989. The singles “Talk To Myself” and “Promises, Promises” reached the R&B Top 10, and Christopher’s soulful, powerful voice made him stand out among his peers. In

1991, he landed his first acting role portraying Kareem Akbar, appearing alongside Wesley Snipes and Ice-T in

the pop culture movie hit New Jack City. His single from the soundtrack, Dreamin’ turned gold and became a

#1 single on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks charts. His 1992,n Uptown Records album Changes featured the hits “All I See”, “Every Little Thing” and “Come Go with Me.” The album peaked at sixty-three on the U.S. Billboard 200 and reached the twelfth spot on the R&B Albums chart. In 1995 the album Changes was followed up by “Not a Perfect Man” on Giant Records. This album brought a new direction for Williams; his first album as sole executive producer. In 2001, after a six year hiatus Real Men Do was released on the indie label Renegade.

ACTING & THEATER:

As Christopher’s career progressed, he continued to make strides in music and acting. After appearing in the movie New Jack City, he became increasingly interested in acting and began to focus on the performing arts in television, film and theater. In the 1990’s he had a cameo appearance in the popular police drama, New York Undercover as “the singer,” performing “Stranger In My Life,” in the episode entitled “The Shooter.” He had another cameo in Gunmen, starring Christopher Lambert and Mario Van Peebles, singing a song entitled “Stranger In My Life”. He’s also starred in over thirty successful off Broadway Gospel theatre productions during the 2000s, including “A Good Man is Hard to Find”, “A House is Not a Home”, “Men Cry in the Dark”, and “The Man He Used to Be”. Williams played a main character in the stage play “The Clean Up Woman”, written by JD Lawrence, and played alongside actress Telma Hopkins and Jackee. Williams also appeared in plays “Guilty Until Proven Innocent”, starring K-Ci & JoJo, and “The Man of Her Dreams”, starring Shirley Murdock and Dave Hollister of Blackstreet fame.