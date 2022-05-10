Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Somehow, someway, social media has found a way to include Chloe Bailey in Young Thug and his YSL crew’s legal drama.

For those who don’t know, Atlanta rapper Young Thug was among 28 individuals rounded up by law enforcement and slapped with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) conspiracy charges. Also among the group was Thugger’s artist, Gunna, who was rumored to be dating Chloe Bailey, a claim that she has flat out denied.

Regardless, Black Twitter, who has a unique skill in finding comedy in the direst of situations, decided to throw Chloe Bailey’s name in the mess anyway. Twitter users are hilariously warning her not to go full Monica, a nod to the “So Gone” singer still being down for the currently incarcerated rapper C-Murder. Or they are joking that she will use herself as a distraction to help Gunna escape.

Others are hilariously using the moment to be “that shoulder that she can cry on” because Gunna is in the clink. Again, the two have never dated, but thirsty individuals are going to be thirsty. “Gunna locked up? Chloe Bailey is free SIUUUUU #PushingPrison,” a Twitter user tweeted.

Other Twitter users noticed that Chloe Bailey is proceeding with life as usual as if the news about Gunna’s current legal predicament has nothing to do with her. “Miss Chloe Bailey said that’s absolutely NONE of her business, and went on with her regularly scheduled programming and posting her covers. that’s the level of idgaf you gotta be when it comes to these n****s,” another Twitter user wrote.

The jokes are endless, while we still wait for more details surrounding the Young Thug, Gunna, and the rest of the YSL crew’s arrest, you can peep other hilarious and ridiculous reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty

Fans Urge Chloe Bailey Not To Go “Full Monica” After Gunna & Young Thug Were Arrested On RICO Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com