Charles Jenkins is a multi award-winning songwriter, Hit maker, Billboard #1 Music Producer, 9 time Stellar award-winning recording artist, Soul Train Music Award Nominee, Multi-Dove Music Award Nominee, & was named Black Enterprise Magazine’s Urban Business Game Changer under 40.

Charles is the Founder and CEO of Inspired People, a music company that has delivered 6 Billboard #1 honors, tens of millions of streams, in a tough market in 4 short years. The honors include including, 2 Billboard #1 albums (The Best of Both Worlds & Any Given Sunday), 2 Billboard hit singles including the global worship anthem Awesome and his chart topping global smash WAR, and 2 Billboard year end chart #1 honors (most streamed 2015, most airplay 2015). Jenkins has also received a GRAMMY® certificate for his songwriting contribution on Israel Houghton’s GRAMMY® award winning album Alive In South Africa. Charles has also been a featured artist for several of America’s marquis events including Essence Fest, Jay Z’s Made In America, NBC’s Beyond AD, an Inaugural Ball for President Barack Obama and more. Charles’ music has also been licensed by CNN, NBC, The History Channel, TV One, BET and many more. Additionally in April of 2016 Charles was honored by Premier Gospel in London for his song “Awesome” being voted London’s favorite song. Charles has worked with GRAMMY® award winning producers such as Warryn Campbell, Rodney Jerkins, Harmony Samuels, and many more.

Finally Charles’ life mantra is “Don’t Box Me In” and his life’s passion is to inspire the world to better and help others advance in life!