CHANTE’ MOORE has bee dominating the R&B charts for decades and this time is no different. She is currently enjoying the success of the smash mid-tempo love anthem, “Real One“, presently charting as the #4 Top R&B song in the country on the R&B Billboard charts. The world will experience the first collection from the master songstress in nearly four years!

Moore’s most personal album yet, “The Rise of the Phoenix” is rich with emotion and personal revelations about Chanté’s life and feelings. Infectious dance tracks, sensual ballads and anthems of heart-and-soul capture Moore’s impressive vocal dexterity, songwriting skills and production ingenuity to thrill her legion of avid fans and quench the soul music lovers longing for real R&B.

“This album reflects where I am now in my life. I am perfecting myself. I continue to learn how to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me. I am the Phoenix rising and I’m living my life again!“

CHANTE’ MOORE is currently on a national promotional tour in support of the single and the album; cities include: New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, Washington DC, just to name a few.