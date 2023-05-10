Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Pulled Up To The Chanel Cruise Show In Style

The Chanel Cruise 2024 show went down at the Paramount Pictures Studio lot last night in Los Angeles, and the stars came out to flex their finest Chanel fashions. The star-studded event included celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, H.E.R., Vanessa Bryant, and Sofia Richie, to name a few. Even Snoop Dog took the stage to perform some of his classic hits!
The Chanel Cruise 2024 collection included summer fashions such as swimsuits, sporty looks, shimmery dresses, blazers, colorful platform shoes, etc. Celebrities sat front row soaking up all the couture goodness and getting plenty of style ideas for their upcoming exotic excursions. Let’s jump into the star-studded lineup below to see who was in the building and how they rocked their Chanel ensemble.
1. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross served in leopard print at the Chanel Cruise 2024 show. She paired her pants set with red and black boots, a burgundy sleeveless leather vest, and a yellow Chanel handbag.
2. Natalia BryantSource:Getty
Natalia Bryant gave us classic Chanel in a sleeveless black fitted dress adorned with gold buttons. She accented her look with a black mini Chanel bag, black opaque tights, and black Mary Jane shoes.
3. Sofia RichieSource:Getty
Sofia Richie showed up to the Chanel Cruise 2024 show in a signature white tweed Chanel short suit embellished with pink feathers. She paired her look with pink Chanel earrings, black and white heels, and a Chanel mini bag.
4. Rashida JonesSource:Getty
Rashida Jones stunned in a tweed Chanel set that she rocked with black stockings and a black Chanel bag.
5. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. ate in a vintage Chanel look that featured a tweed vest and matching wide-leg pants. She complemented her look with a printed sweater, oversized eyeglasses, and a Chanel mini bag.
6. Vanessa BryantSource:Getty
Vanessa Bryant looked gorgeous in an all-black Chanel garb paired with a black and white jacket, a Chanel bag, and black Chanel ballet slippers.