Celebs, Political Figures and More Take To Social Media to Remember Sheila Jackson Lee
RELATED: Grief, Grace & Gratitude: The Passing Of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee In early June, Jackson Lee shared the news that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The announcement came shortly after Lee had won a primary election to regain her seat, represents Texas’ 18th District, which encompasses areas of Houston. She emerged victorious with 60% of the vote.Born January 2, 1950 in Queens, New York, Sheila Jackson Lee served the citizens of Houston as part of the city council from 1989 to 1994. One year later, she was elected to the United States House of Representatives. Throughout the years, her impact touched not only her constituents in the City of Houston, but Lee managed to become a prominent political figure who also gained the support and admiration of her peers, celebrities and so many more.
The Congresswoman’s cause of death was not disclosed but it would appear that the cancer that invaded her body was particularly fast-moving and virulent. Even still, it was a shock to those who knew and loved her. She had, after all, battled, and overcome, breast cancer a little more than 10 years ago. It deepened her commitment to cancer research, a cause she was likely not as well known for, but perhaps should have been. When Jackson Lee fought for a cause, she did so fearlessly and indefatigably, most recently going to battle against those who sought to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Scroll down below to see how notable figures paid their respect to the iconic congresswoman.
