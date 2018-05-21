Happy birthday to all the Geminis! Check out our gallery of famous folks who were born under the Gemini zodiac sign.
Celebrity Zodiac: Gemini
21 photos
1. Allen Iverson
2. Andre 3000
3. Kanye West
4. Carmelo Anthony
5. Cee Lo Green
6. Faith Evans
7. Gladys Knight
8. Ice Cube
9. Lauryn Hill
10. Lenny Kravitz
11. Lionel Richie
12. Morgan Freeman
13. Naomi Campbell
14. Octavia Spencer
15. Pam Grier
16. Patti LaBelle
17. Paula Abdul
18. Prince
19. td-jakes-eurweb
20. Venus Williams
21. Wayne Brady
