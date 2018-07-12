Here’s a list of SOME celebrities who attended Howard University.
Celebrities Who Attended Howard University
Launch gallery
1. Laz Alonso
2. Taraji P. Henson
3. Chadwick Boseman
4. LaLa Anthony
5. Kenny Lattimore
6. Wendy Raquel Robinson
7. Diddy
8. Toni Morrison
9. Marlon Wayans
10. Kamala Harris
11. Phylicia Rashad
12. Lance Gross
13. Roberta Flack
14. Anthony Anderson
15. Lynn Whitfield
16. Zora Neal Hurston
17. Isaiah Washington
18. Michelle Bernard
19. Gus Johnson
20. Thurgood Marshall
21. Meshell Ndegeocello
22. Donny Hathaway
23. Omarosa Manigault
