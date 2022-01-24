Celebrities Wearing Mugler

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day,” read a post announcing the visionary’s transition on social media.

Mugler’s eccentric designs are credited with transforming Haute couture. With bold and sexy cutouts, silhouettes that accentuated the woman’s body, dominatrix inspired styles and theatrical runway shows, Mugler redefined a genre.

Mugler’s designs have been worn by Cardi B, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and so many more. Vogue dubbed the little black dress, that left a big mark, Demi Moore wore in ’93 film Indecent Proposal “one of the 11 best on-screen party dresses of all time.” Beyonce famously wore a Mugler designed Harley-Davidson corset in the visuals for Telephone. Cardi B stunned at the 2019 Grammy awards in his show-stopping “Birth of Venus” creation. And Kim Kardashian wore a one-of-a-kind Mugler design on the illustrious red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala.

Cardi B name-dropped the designer in her verse on Normani’s Wild Side, rapping, “Come take me out this Mugler.” Mugler’s superstar clientele and friends have taken to social media to share their stories and condolences over his death.

“I made clothes because I was looking for something that didn’t exist. I had to create my own world,” he once said. Keep scrolling to relive some of his most beautiful and popular designs:

