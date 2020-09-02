CLOSE
Suicide
4 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life

Posted 3 hours ago

Did you know September is National Suicide Prevention Month?

Suicide is something no one likes to speak about. The very act causes people to stereotype those that commit suicide. We know in difficult times, not everyone has found a way to cope with their difficulties.

According to the American Foundation Of Suicide Prevention, suicide ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States as of  2018.

We all are struggling in some form, thankfully there are sources that can help us. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

 

1. Jovan Belcher

Jovan Belcher Source:(David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT) 

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher on Dec. 1, 2012, shot and killed his girlfriend before going to Arrowhead Stadium and fatally shooting himself as team personnel tried to stop him, police said. 

2. Phyllis Hyman

Phyllis Hyman Source:Getty

In 1995, Phyllis took her own life by overdosing on medication.

3. Lee Thompson Young

Lee Thompson Young Source:Getty

Lee Thompson Young a young star that allegedly took his life while struggling with bipolar disorder.

4. Don Cornelius

Don Cornelius Source:Getty

Don Cornelius in 2012 allegedly took his life due to his difficulty with Alzheimer’s disease.

