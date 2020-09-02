4 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life

Did you know September is National Suicide Prevention Month?
Suicide is something no one likes to speak about. The very act causes people to stereotype those that commit suicide. We know in difficult times, not everyone has found a way to cope with their difficulties.
According to the American Foundation Of Suicide Prevention, suicide ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States as of 2018.
We all are struggling in some form, thankfully there are sources that can help us. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255
1. Jovan BelcherSource:(David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher on Dec. 1, 2012, shot and killed his girlfriend before going to Arrowhead Stadium and fatally shooting himself as team personnel tried to stop him, police said.
2. Phyllis HymanSource:Getty
In 1995, Phyllis took her own life by overdosing on medication.
3. Lee Thompson YoungSource:Getty
Lee Thompson Young a young star that allegedly took his life while struggling with bipolar disorder.
4. Don CorneliusSource:Getty
Don Cornelius in 2012 allegedly took his life due to his difficulty with Alzheimer’s disease.