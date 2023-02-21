We are sure you’ve seen the Big Red Boots (BRBs) stomping up and down your social media timeline by now. They are the latest fashion trend among the celebs, and quite frankly – we aren’t here for them. These MSCHF boots are gigantic in size, and they resemble the Super Mario Brothers’ action figure Yoshi’s shoes. And, of course, Yoshi (a frog) looks fabulous in his rubbery red boots. However, we are unsure if the shoes translate well to humans.
MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based brand, dropped the BRBs in early February. Since then, the $350 shoes have been hard to come by due to being sold out. They’ve been seen on stars, sports figures and influencers alike, and the reviews have been somewhat positive but mostly negative. Some people are digging the BRBs, and others can’t believe they even exist. And while we try to keep an open mind about these unique boots, something just won’t let us love them.
Regardless of our opinion, a few celebrities like Janelle Monae, Ciara and Lil Wayne have donned the BRBs with their unique flair. And though the bizarre shoes almost make us cringe, seeing how they are styled has been interesting. It has also become a competition on which celeb styles the unorthodox shoes the best. Check out the latest public figures to rock the BRBs below, and let us know who you think made them look fly.
Here’s How Celebrities Rocked Their MSCHF Big Red Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe attended the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena Feb. 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The actress and singer customized her BRBs to match her baby blue bomber jacket.
2. Janelle Monae
We are not sure how, but these boots actually look smaller on Janelle Monae. The artist wore her BRBs with an oversized red, blue and white striped sweater. It seems like the more simple your outfit is, the less goofy the boots look.
3. Ciara
Ciara rocked her BRBs with an oversized Michael Jackson graphic t-shirt and black and white socks. She ditched the pants and let the boots do the talking. We may not be a fan of the boots, but the way Ciara sported them makes us not hate them. Even Kerry Washington agrees with us and comments under her picture, “Best these boots have ever looked 🔥.”
4. Coi Leray
Coi Leray styled her boots with a black bodysuit and black stockings. She rocked a red hoodie over her look to complement the boots. Like Ciara, Coi Leray allowed the BRBs to be the only focal point which helps because they are so dramatic.
5. Lil Wayne
Rap artist Lil Wayne offset his BRBs with a white collared shirt and blue and yellow striped shorts. Lil Wayne is known for being eccentric, so it doesn’t surprise us that he would take a bold fashion leap like this.
6. Emily B
Celebrity stylist Emily B paired her BRBs with red leggings and an oversized graphic Whitney Houston t-shirt. The red on red is a lot to take in with the boots, and we think ditching the pants may have made the look more appealing.