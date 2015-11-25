You think you can guess which legs belong to which celebrity? Try it out and see how you fair.
Celebrating The Best Gams In The Business
1. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
2. Tamia!
3. Can you guess which reality star these legs belong to?
4. Porsha Williams
5. Can you guess which famous rapper's daughter these legs belong to?
6. Angela Simmons
7. Can you guess which famous ex girlfriend these legs belong to?
8. Amber Rose
9. Can you guess which rapper's legs these belong too?
10. Nicki Minaj
11. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
12. Alicia Keys
13. Can you guess which model these legs belong to?
14. Jessica White
15. Can you guess which athlete these legs belong to?
16. Serena Williams
17. Can you guess which top model these legs belong to?
18. Eva Marcille
19. Can you guess which athlete these legs belong to?
20. Jennifer Lopez
21. Can you guess which actress these legs belong to?
22. Jada Pinkett Smith
23. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
24. Solange
25. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
26. Ciara
27. Can you guess which model these legs belong to?
28. Chanel Iman
29. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
30. Kelly Rowland
31. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
32. Rihanna
33. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
34. Mariah Carey
35. Can you guess which singer these legs belong to?
36. Beyonce
