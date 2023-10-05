Listen Live
Celebrate World Teachers’ Day With These Freebies & Discounts

Published on October 5, 2023

Much like first responders and healthcare workers, teachers are heroes and should be thanked for their contribution to society. Although Teacher Appreciation Week takes place at the end of each school year, there is a sooner date of recognition for educators to look forward to!

October 5th is annually recognized as World Teachers’ Day, celebrating teachers all around the globe! From preschool educators to college professors, all teachers deserve appreciation for being tasked daily with helping develop the world’s future leaders—despite the conditions.

The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2023 is “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”. It aims to reduce the shortage in number of teachers and increase their strength globally, according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

If you are an educator or know of one, check out these amazing freebies and discounts!

Celebrate World Teachers’ Day With These Freebies & Discounts  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Free Iced Coffee

Free Iced Coffee Source:Getty

No additional purchase necessary.

2. Free 3-Day Cruise

Free 3-Day Cruise Source:Getty

For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a much-deserved 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island, according to MargaritavilleAtSea.com

3. 60% Off Adobe Creative Cloud

60% Off Adobe Creative Cloud Source:Getty

Click for a major teacher (and student) discount on all Adobe software.

4. Free Classroom Supplies

Free Classroom Supplies Source:Getty

Sign up for Kids In Need Foundation for tons of free school supplies for your classroom.

5. 30% Adidas

30% Adidas Source:Getty

Take advantage of 30% Adidas items.

