Celebrate Outkast With Their Top Songs
Celebrate Outkast Being Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame With Their Top Songs [Gallery]
Outkast will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. The announcement was made during a special episode of American Idol, celebrating the duo’s innovative contributions to music and culture. To celebrate, check out a gallery of Outkast’s top songs inside. The groundbreaking Atlanta-based hip-hop duo was formed in 1992 by André 3000 (André Benjamin) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton). Outkast redefined hip-hop music by blending funk, soul, jazz, and psychedelia with introspective storytelling. Their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994), introduced the “Dirty South” sound to a broader audience. Subsequent albums like ATLiens (1996) and Aquemini (1998) showcased their evolving artistry, while Stankonia (2000) produced notable hits like “Ms. Jackson” and “B.O.B.” Their double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2003) achieved Diamond certification and featured the chart-topping single “Hey Ya!” Outkast’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame marks a significant moment for hip-hop’s recognition within the platform. Chairman John Sykes stated, “Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever.” The gifted duo is joined by a group of talented artists like Salt-N-Pepa, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, and Thom Bell. The 2025 induction ceremony is scheduled for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Disney+, with subsequent airings on ABC and Hulu. Outkast’s legacy is cemented not only by their six Grammy Awards and over 20 million records sold but also by their influence on artists across genres. Their innovative approach to music continues to inspire, solidifying their place in the archives of music history.
Check out a gallery of the top Outkast tracks below:
1. "Hey Ya"
2. "Ms. Jackson"
3. "Rosa Parks"
4. "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)"
5. "Elevators"
6. "So Fresh, So Clean"
7. "SpottieOttieDopaliscious"
8. "Player's Ball"
9. "ATLiens"
10. "The Way You Move"
Celebrate Outkast Being Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame With Their Top Songs [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
