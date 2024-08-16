Celebrate National Rum Day 2024 With These Bottles & Cocktails
Celebrate National Rum Day 2024 With These Bottles & Cocktails
1. Bacoo
As I noted in the piece above, I’m not at all a rum expert but thanks to the great DMV Spirits store, I was able to procure a bottle of the brand’s 12 year expression. According to what I could find online, the rum is reportedly additive-free and made from sugarcane juice in the Dominican Republic. As a sipper, the 80 proof rum is an easy pour, especially for someone who routinely drinks 90 proof and up. It still packs a ton of flavor at this proof and while I wouldn’t necessarily mix it, it would hold up in a cocktail.
Learn more here.
2. Blackberry Mint Splash
2 oz Club Kokomo Artisanal White Rum
1.5 oz Lemon Juice
.75 oz Simple Syrup
5 Blackberries
3-5 Mint Leaves
Steps:
Add blackberries, mint and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker. Carefully muddle all of the ingredients together. Add remaining ingredients. Add ice and shake for 15 seconds. Dump entire contents into the glass of your choice (or strain into glass over fresh crushed ice to avoid seeds/pulp). Can be served with soda water in a Collins glass
Garnish: Fresh Mint
Glass: Old Fashioned, Collins (if adding soda water)
3. Captain and Cola
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
3 oz. cola
Lime wedge garnish
Directions:
Get a highball glass or old fashioned glass and pour away.
4. Cranberry Blood Orange Rum Fizz
Ingredients:
2 oz Light Rum
1 oz Langers Cranberry Blood Orange Juice
1/2 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
Club Soda
Ice
Garnish: Lime wheel and cranberry skewer
Instructions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the light rum, Langer’s Cranberry Blood Orange Juice, lime juice, and simple syrup. Shake well until the mixture is chilled. Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with club soda and stir gently. Garnish with a lime wheel and a skewer of fresh cranberries.
5. Foursquare Distillery
I don’t want to nerd this out too much but the rum made in Barbados is among the finest in the world. Foursquare Distillery produces several rums and I’m very fond of its R.L. Seale 10 and 12 year expressions, something I would recommend for whiskey (or whisky) lovers. The Doorly’s line, which includes the sherry cask-finished XO and the impressive 14 year expression, is for those ready to dive into the complexities of aged rum. Then there is the Exceptional Cask Series, the most premium expression made by Foursquare. I currently have the 2011 and Equipoise and have tried other ECS offerings at their stellar distillery. You really can’t go wrong with anything they make.
Learn more here.
6. Mount Gay Rum
Mount Gay Rum was founded in 1703, making it the oldest rum brand in the world and it certainly earned its place in the annals of rum lore by creating a consistent, additive-free product. I’m fond of the Black Barrel expression but recently had XO on a tour of the distillery and I may have to change my rankings. I have a cask strength bottle as well that I’m waiting for a special occasion to try. National Rum Day, anyone?
Learn more here.
7. Redemption Rum Cask Finish
Redemption specializes in fine American whiskey, which includes bourbon and rye whiskey in a variety of innovative finishes. We’re focusing, naturally, on Redemption Rum Cask Finish, which takes its classic rye and finishes it in Jamaican and Barbadian barrels. Why this is key is that these are two islands known for not “dosing” their rums so you’re getting pure rum flavor on the finish. I’ve had this one and I vouch for it. It makes one killer Old Fashioned.
Learn more here.
8. Sammy's Beach Bar Rum
Learn more here.
9. Spiced Rum Piña Colada
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1 part cream of coconut
¼ pineapple juice
Method: Add all ingredients to empty mixing glass and shake. Add ice and shake again vigorously.
Strain into highball or tiki glass and fill with ice. Garnish with fresh pineapple, maraschino cherry and toasted coconut flakes.
10. The Knickerbocker Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz. Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum
.5 oz. Cointreau
.75 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice
1 oz .(2:1) Raspberry Syrup
Steps:
Prepare your Raspberry Cane Syrup by dissolving 2 parts sugar into 1 part boiling water. Add 1 part muddled raspberries. Let macerate and cool for an hour. Then strain out the solids. Cut a lime in half and juice. Keep the shell. Chill a Highball glass. Add all ingredients to your shaker. Fill the shaker with cracked ice. Shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Double-strain, using a fine mesh strainer to remove excess pulp and ice shards, into your chilled glass. Fill with crushed ice. Garnish with your half lime shell filled with fresh raspberries and serve with a reusable straw.
Celebrate National Rum Day 2024 With These Bottles & Cocktails was originally published on cassiuslife.com