Celebrate Father’s Day With A Gallery Of Black Celebrity Father-Son Duos We Adore

As Father’s Day approaches this weekend, it is the perfect time to celebrate the men in our lives who continue to provide for their families and encourage a hopeful future. We curated a special gallery of Black celebrity fathers and their sons to celebrate the occasion. Check out the gallery and read about these beautiful men inside.
Often times, Father’s Day is pushed to the back-burner. While it’s opposing holiday, Mother’s Day, is widely celebrated. Children are expected to offer grandiose gestures to the women who birthed them, but often forget about the men who also played a part.
There is a continued stigma around the world that Black men are not present for their children, but this isn’t necessarily true for all families. There are married and single Black fathers, alike, stepping up to the plate to raise our future leaders and thinkers. Their selfless contributions to providing for their families is admirable and worth the same celebration as we give to moms on Mother’s Day.
This Father’s Day we honor the Black dads, who no matter the circumstances, gift their children with life, love and the lessons only a man can provide. These Black celebrity men are setting the example of being active fathers in their children’s lives.
This list includes dads like championed athlete LeBron James, who have influenced his eldest son to follow in his basketball footsteps or rapper Wiz Khalifa, who adores his son Sebastian and nurtures his evolution. They are all doing the work and deserve the recognition, so today we celebrate them. Happy Father’s Day!
Check out a gallery of our favorite Black celebrity father-son duos below:
1. Wiz Khalifa & SebastianSource:Getty
The absolute cutest. We love the way Wiz nurtures his son’s genius and creative abilities.
2. LeBron, Bryce & Bronny JamesSource:Getty
LeBron James has such a beautiful family. His relationship with his two sons Bryce and Bronny is special. We especially love that Bronny is already on his way to fill his dad’s XL hooping shoes.
3. Russell Wilson & Baby FutureSource:Getty
Russell Wilson is a wonderful Black dad, stepping up to the plate to be there for Ciara’s first born son Future. Something many parents aren’t willing to do. Love to see it!
4. Kanye, Saint and Psalm WestSource:Getty
Say what you want about Kanye, but that man loves his children. Despite his public outbursts, he is actively doing his best to be a supportive and loving father to his sons Saint and Psalm, taking them on many of his adventures around the world.
5. Will, Trey & Jaden SmithSource:Getty
Will Smith is a loving father, who’s been candid about his mistakes in the past while reshaping his future. He’s setting an example to his inspiring sons Trey and Jaden Smith. While encouraging them to forge their own paths.
6. Diddy, Christian Combs, Justin Combs & Quincy BrownSource:Getty
Diddy don’t play about his family. Diddy has his two biological sons Christian (pictured) and Justin Combs. He’s taken Quincy Brown in as his own. Diddy is sure to love and support all of his children.
7. Denzel & John David WashingtonSource:Getty
Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington followed in his thespian footsteps. Fans may recognize him from films Tenet and Malcolm and Marie. This father-son duo is beautiful and it’s great to see them happily adorn one another.
8. Ice Cube & O’Shea Jackson, Jr.Source:Getty
Twins! The genetics are as strong as the talent with this father-son duo. Ice Cube made a way and O’Shea is continuing their legacy in entertainment.
9. Damon & Damon Wayans, Jr.Source:Getty
The Wayans family is infamous for their comedic gifts in Hollywood. It’s tough to live up to such a massive legacy, but Damon Wayans, Jr. made it happen. He’s created his own name for himself, even if he is a junior.
10. John Legend & Jack StephensSource:Getty
John and little Jack are adorable. We admire the love and care the singer has for both of his children.