How These Celebrities Spent The Holidays

How Celebrities Like Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor & More Spent The Holidays

Published on December 26, 2024
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! This Christmas, celebrities gathered with their families to celebrate the holidays, but not without first snapping a few perfectly curated shots. From Ms. Keke Palmer to Cardi B, the girls were photoshoot ready even if the kids were not. Check out a gallery with photos from their elaborate and luxurious celebrations and photoshoots inside.
Stars like Keke, Cardi and Teyana showed off their Christmas looks on social media. Cardi joked to her fans online about not asking where her youngest daughter was during their fancy photoshoot.

“Don’t ask bout the baby she was not wit the picture ish,” Cardi captioned the series of holiday-themed photos. “It was very ghetto taking pics with these kids.” On Dec. 25, families around the world usually gather to celebrate Christmas, which is a Christian holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. While other families choose to celebrate other holidays like Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, which begins today. However families choose to spend the holidays, it’s usually centered around time with family and friends honoring the time off from work with a moment to gather and fellowship. Like most holidays, celebrities go above and beyond for themselves, their little loved ones and their fans to celebrate the occasion. Keke stunned in crimson red, and Teyana threw it back with a special ’90s look for the Auntys. However you like to celebrate and show off your holiday style, the most important part of the festivities is spending time with family.

Check out how the stars celebrated this year below:

How Celebrities Like Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor & More Spent The Holidays was originally published on globalgrind.com

