Pop Culture

Cassius Gems: India Love's Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on May 23, 2025
India Love

Source: India Love / India Love, Instagram

This week, Kai Cenat brought his Streamer University venture to a real-life campus, as he and his viral buddies took over the University of Akron.
Cenat is already fulfilling the typical aspects of college life, like the anticipation of move-in day, class clowns, and even one of the most integral: dating.

Crushes on classmates are nothing new, but Cenat is making it even harder for students to focus by enlisting model and influencer India Love as a professor.
“I’m Professor Love. My class is gonna be on one of the most important topics of everyone’s life, which is love and relationships,” she said after Cenat introduced her to the inaugural class. “And we’re gonna be deep diving beneath the surface and regular. But that’s me. So, I hope I see you guys.” She has no qualifications, but Twitch streamers were suddenly ready to take notes when she showed up in a tight red skirt. In one very, very unserious clip, Love is seen dropping gems about how important it is to love yourself before getting into a relationship and needing that validation from someone else. In another, she’s teaching her students rizz, and later in the night, Duke Dennis and DDG vie for her attention. This is her second time returning to school, having recently been on BET’s College Hill, and in  2015, alongside her three sisters, she starred in the reality TV series The Westbrooks. Since then, she’s become an even bigger influencer and model, currently boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram. Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

Cassius Gems: Streamer University’s India Love’s Hottest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

