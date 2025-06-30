Cassius Gems: Nicole Scherzinger’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her 47th birthday today, and given her longevity in the entertainment industry, she’s got a lot to celebrate.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native got her start as the frontwoman for The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s, which had hits like “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu,” and was so popular that its 55 million record-selling run helped them become one of the world’s best-selling female groups of all time.

Even after all the success—which includes a Grammy nomination—the group disbanded in 2010. Scherzinger avoided the fall by offering her talents to the next crop of aspiring singers, becoming a judge on several shows, including The Sing-Off, The X Factor, two runs on The X Factor UK, Australia’s Got Talent, and most recently, a gig on The Masked Singer, which ended in 2023. In the midst of that, she also won the tenth season of Dancing With The Stars.

Lately, she’s leaned into her onstage roots, and after initial stints in the plays Rent and Cats, she found herself making her Broadway debut in 2024 as the lead character in the musical Sunset Blvd.

“I’ve always dreamed of this. I’m so fulfilled now to be able to finally share all of my gifts and all of my abilities with the world and connect with people through my performance on a much deeper, soulful, spiritual level,” she told CBS Mornings.

But in light of her newfound pivot, in a recent interview with Vogue, she spoke about her early days in The Pussycat Dolls and how it changed her perception of sex appeal.

“I think the initial idea of the Dolls was to be sexy for others, where I think for the women of today, their sex appeal is for themselves,” she says. “Real strength is loving yourself, embracing yourself.”

Now on her own terms, Scherzinger’s got no problem showing off in thirst traps.

See some of her hottest Instagram moments below

