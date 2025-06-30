Listen Live
Pop Culture

Cassius Gems: Nicole Scherzinger’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

Published on June 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her 47th birthday today, and given her longevity in the entertainment industry, she’s got a lot to celebrate.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native got her start as the frontwoman for The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s, which had hits like “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu,” and was so popular that its 55 million record-selling run helped them become one of the world’s best-selling female groups of all time.

Related Stories

Even after all the success—which includes a Grammy nomination—the group disbanded in 2010. Scherzinger avoided the fall by offering her talents to the next crop of aspiring singers, becoming a judge on several shows, including The Sing-Off, The X Factor, two runs on The X Factor UK, Australia’s Got Talent, and most recently, a gig on The Masked Singer, which ended in 2023. In the midst of that, she also won the tenth season of Dancing With The Stars.

Lately, she’s leaned into her onstage roots, and after initial stints in the plays Rent and Cats, she found herself making her Broadway debut in 2024 as the lead character in the musical Sunset Blvd.

“I’ve always dreamed of this. I’m so fulfilled now to be able to finally share all of my gifts and all of my abilities with the world and connect with people through my performance on a much deeper, soulful, spiritual level,” she told CBS Mornings.

But in light of her newfound pivot, in a recent interview with Vogue, she spoke about her early days in The Pussycat Dolls and how it changed her perception of sex appeal.

“I think the initial idea of the Dolls was to be sexy for others, where I think for the women of today, their sex appeal is for themselves,” she says. “Real strength is loving yourself, embracing yourself.”

Now on her own terms, Scherzinger’s got no problem showing off in thirst traps.

See some of her hottest Instagram moments below

Cassius Gems: Nicole Scherzinger’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close