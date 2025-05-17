Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Gallery: Loving Pics Of Cassie Ventura & Alex Fine

Cassie Ventura Is Telling Her Truth – And Her Husband Alex Fine Is Supporting Her Standing 10 Toes Down

Published on May 17, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Global Premiere Of "MobLand"

Source: Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty

Cassie Ventura is standing in her truth – and her husband Alex Fine is standing right beside her. The singer, mother, and survivor has been one of the earliest and most crucial witnesses in the ongoing federal investigation against Sean “Diddy” Combs. For days, she’s taken the stand, recounting painful memories and accounts of her relationship with the media mogul.
As testimony continues, Cassie’s name and character have been put on trial in the court of public opinion – even more than before. Yet through it all, her husband Alex has remained in her corner, standing 10 toes down. He’s offered support, compassion, and, in a way, protection. RELATED: Horrifying Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Physically Attacking Cassie In 2016

Alex Fine Releases A Media Statement In Support Of Cassie Ventura

The 147th Preakness hosted by 1/ST

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Related Stories

Several media sources are reporting a newly released media statement from Alex. In it, he praised Cassie as his partner and a woman who fought to save herself. “Cassie saved Cassie,” he wrote. “She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats.” His words made clear Cassie’s journey. “I did not save Cassie, as some have said,” he shared. “To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself.”
His words hit hard. Love doesn’t erase trauma, but it can be a safe place to land after surviving it. And while many on social media have speculated about what it must be like to watch your partner relive some of her darkest moments, Alex is unfazed. RELATED: Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage He spoke of feeling “tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass,” but also “profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.” And to that person—and everyone who tried to silence or harm her—he had one message: “You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.”
MobLand Premiere in NY

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Alex also asked for privacy as the case goes on.

Gallery: See Our Gallery of Loving Pictures Of Cassie Ventura & Alex Fine

It’s no secret that the emotional toll of high-profile cases like this is high. And it’s the women like Cassie – airing their truths – who are often most impacted. We stand with Cassie, her friends, and family. Swipe through our gallery of other loving moments of the couple.

1. Celebrating Their Anniversary

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch7P2APDa7c/

We love to see women loved – and Cassie has no problem recognizing the man who surrounds her with it. Here she shares a loving anniversary reel with fans.

2. A Model Love

Cassie and her husband Alex look picture perfect in this love collection clothing campaign. From the intimate shots to the comfy sets, we are here for it.

3. Valentine's Day 2022

Who doesn’t love a ‘Mom & Dad’ night out? Cassie looks gorgeous and glowing in a brown bodycon dress as she celebrates Valentines Day with her Valentine forever.

4. Birthday Vibes With Alex

“I love you with the heart, to the moon & back for eternity,” Cassie writes on Instagram to celebrate her husband’s trip around the sun. Each slide in the carousel is giving us all the feels.

5. It's An Alex Fine Appreciation Post

This March, Cassie dropped a carousel post of various pictures of the Fine family. Now growing into a party of five, the couple continue to show fans what love looks like. “You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!” Cassie shares on IG.

Cassie Ventura Is Telling Her Truth – And Her Husband Alex Fine Is Supporting Her Standing 10 Toes Down was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close