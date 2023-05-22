NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement

After nearly 2 decades on the court,is saying goodbye to the NBA.

The 10-time All-Star and 6-time All-NBA selection officially announced his retirement on Monday, May 22. Anthony, the #3 pick in the 2003 NBA draft, will leave the league as the 9th best scorer in history, with 28,289 points.

Anthony posted a farewell message on his social media accounts on Monday, saying in part:

“I remember the days when I had nothing. Just a ball on a court with a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places cause they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye. … With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I’m excited about what the future holds for me.”

Drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2003, Anthony ranks as the franchise’s fourth all-time scorer, as reported by NBA.com. He averaged 22.5 points in his 19 seasons (which included six seasons with the NY Knicks and stints in Houston, OKC, Portland, and with the LA Lakers).

Now, Anthony is looking forward to passing the torch to his son, Kiyan, who is making a name for himself as a highly-rated shooting guard in high school.

“People ask what I believe my legacy is,” Anthony said. “It’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, all the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son … I will forever continue through you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.”

Check out some of the reactions below!

