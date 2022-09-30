Cardi B Wants The Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend To BE VERY LOUD, Twitter Agrees

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Following the senseless murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock, many social media detectives got on Twitter and claimed it was a harmless post by his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, that tipped off his killer to his location. One person, Cardi B, called C A P on that, and following the release of new developments in the case, she wants the apology to PnB Rock’s girlfriend to be VERY LOUD.

It didn’t take long for Twitter sleuths to falsely determine that PnB Rock’s girlfriend gave away the couple’s location when she shared a photo of the meal she was enjoying while at Roscoes Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept.12.

Sibounheuang was subjected to harsh bullying and accusations from people like Kodak Black and a rapper from Queens who will remain nameless pouring fuel on a fire based on no facts.

After new information revealed that PnB Rock’s killers were already at the restaurant before the couple even arrived at Roscoe’s location, Cardi B wants those same insanely loud and wrong people to apologize.

“Told y’all…… Yall must not know how the hood moves…. Y’all owe that girl an apology for the sh*t y’all put her through — knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face…. Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!” the Bronx native wrote in reply to the new developments.

Cardi B Has Been Consistent With Her Energy

Cardi B is one of the many, but at the same time, part of the few who were not here for the idea that Sibounheuang was responsible for PnB Rock’s death. Before requesting an apology to Sibounheuang, she was very vocal about how unlikely that scenario was.

“I highly doubt n—-s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting,” The “Money” crafter tweeted on Sept. 12. “It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Cardi B’s call for an apology to be issued to Sibounheuang comes after TMZ broke the news that a 17-year-old, a woman believed to be his stepmother, was arrested in connection with PnB Rock’s murder.

The teenager’s father was arrested in Las Vegas, the celebrity gossip website reports.

Twitter is also reacting to the latest news and agrees with Cardi B in the situation. You can peep those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: DENNIS A. CLARK / Getty

The post Cardi B Wants The Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend To BE VERY LOUD, Twitter Agrees appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Cardi B Wants The Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend To BE VERY LOUD, Twitter Agrees was originally published on hiphopwired.com